Mumbai, January 16: In a tragic incident on Mumbai's Parel Bridge, a collision between a motorcycle and a dumper truck resulted in the loss of three lives, said Police. Bhoiwada Police is investigating the accident.

Preliminary reports suggest the collision occurred due to a fatal encounter between a speeding motorcycle and a dumper truck.

The impact was severe, leading to the immediate death of three individuals whose identities are yet to be disclosed. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

