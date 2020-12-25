Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) The death toll in the December 6 cylinder blast-fire incident in Mumbai's Lalbaug area reached nine after a 50-year-old man succumbed to injuries, said a BMC official on Friday.

He died in Masina Hospital at around 4:20 pm, the official added.

The fire, caused by a cylinder blast, took place in a second floor flat in the ground-plus-four Sarabai building in Ganesh Galli at around 7am that day and it was doused some 30 minutes later.

Sixteen people were injured in the incident, and nine of them have died so far, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)