Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Tuesday for a car stunt near the Bandra Worli Sea Link, police said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Be First Speaker in Debate on Motion of Thanks.

Imran Jahir Alam Ansari (27) and Gulfam Sabir Ansari (25) had gone near the sea bridge on Monday night and the former sat on the bonnet of the car while the latter drove, an official said.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Points Table Updated: Leaderboard and Latest Team Standings of Pakistan Super League Season 7 With Net Run Rate.

Action was taken after occupants of a passing vehicle shot a video and tweeted it by tagging Mumbai police, he said.

"On the basis of the car registration number, we arrested Imran and Gulfam from Kurla. Both the accused were charged under sections 279 (rash and negligence driving) and 336 (act engendering life or personal safety of others) of IPC," said Sub Inspector Anandrao Kaashid from Bandra police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)