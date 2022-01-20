Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested two persons involved in issuing bogus degree certificates and marksheets of UGC-affiliated private universities of several states, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Unit-11 of Mumbai police's crime branch raided Prime Sapphire Education, an establishment in the western suburb of Borivali, on Wednesday, an official said.

The crime branch had received information about a racket involved in issuing fake certificates and marksheets, he said.

The accused issued fake degree certificates and marksheets of private universities and charged students lakhs of rupees for the same, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

