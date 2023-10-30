Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Mumbai police have arrested a 24-year-old woman in connection with an arms smuggling case and seized two weapons and live cartridges from her.

According to the police, the arrested woman has been identified as Hina Rehan Khan, the wife of Rehan Yusuf Khan a notorious criminal against whom many cases are registered in Mumbai and other police stations.

After receiving information that weapons were being smuggled into the Sant Nirankari Nagar slum area of Shivaji Nagar, police formed two teams and a search operation was conducted. A country-made pistol, revolver and two live cartridges from the location.

Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case against the woman and arrested her.

The couple had arrived in Shivaji Nagar area from Bhiwandi a few months ago and were living in a rented house, police said.

The police said they were investigating where the pair had brought the weapons from and to whom they were going to sell them. (ANI)

