Mumbai, February 8: A police constable saved the life of a woman commuter who was being dragged by a local train at a railway station in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Saturday. A CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred at Chunabhatti railway station on Thursday afternoon, has surfaced on social media, an official said.

According to the police, the woman was alighting from a moving train when her dress got caught in the zipper of another commuter's bag. The official said as the train picked up speed, the woman lost her balance and was dragged along the platform, even as she tried to free herself to avoid getting pulled under the wheels. Uttar Pradesh: RPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man From Falling Under Moving Train at Prayagraj Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

Woman Constable's Heroic Act Caught on Camera

A female passenger trapped in the door of a local train at Chunabhatti railway station was afraid of going under the train, but female constable Rupali Kadam, acting with caution, saved her life. @MumbaiRpf @Central_Railway @mumbaimatterz @grpmumbai pic.twitter.com/jPOeDWeS4n — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) February 7, 2025

Constable Rupali Kadam, who was on duty, noticed the struggle and immediately rushed to pull the woman away from the moving train, he said, adding that both the women fell on the platform. The official said the alert motorman halted the train immediately, and no one was injured.

