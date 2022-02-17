Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) A woman allegedly kidnapped a five-year-old boy from Mumbai's eastern suburb of Mankhurd, but the police soon rescued the child from Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old woman - Jyoti Bansode - who lived in the neighbourhood of the boy's family in Mankhurd, had kidnapped the child on Wednesday, he said.

"On Wednesday evening, when the boy's family members did not find him around the house, they lodged a complaint of kidnapping. The police launched a probe and scanned the footage from CCTV cameras installed around the location. Some videos showed the woman taking the boy along with her. Later, the police traced her in Kalyan, but by then she had sent the boy to Boisar in Palghar district," the official from Mankhurd police station said.

Police then rescued him from Boisar, he said.

During her interrogation, police found that the woman planned to demand ransom from the family members of the minor for his release, he added.

Bansode has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 363 (kidnapping).

