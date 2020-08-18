Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai rose to 1,30,410 on Tuesday with addition of 931 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 49 fatalities, the cumulative toll went up to 7,219, it said, adding that 40 of the deceased had underlying health conditions.

A total of 892 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 1,05,193, the civic body said.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 80 per cent, it said.

The average doubling rate of cases in the metropolis has improved to 89 days, while the average growth rate came down to 0.79 per cent, the BMC said.

The number of active cases in the city stood at 17,697.

The BMC said it conducted 6.63 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

