Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials have informed that Munsyari-Milam Road which connects the China border and is blocked due to landslide after heavy rains, will be reopened in three to four days.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate has said, "A landslide has happened in the Munsyari Milam Road, where many villagers reside and army presence is also there. The road construction work was going on there. The BRO has been informed."

"Due to heavy rains, From Darkot to Milam, the road is blocked and traffic is closed. It is difficult to provide ration to villagers and soldiers there. We request BRO and administration to restore the road soon," a local resident stated.

Five houses were damaged and livestock was washed away in Munsyari's Chhoribagar village in Uttarakhand after heavy monsoon rains poured throughout Saturday night and the Gori river overflowed. (ANI)

