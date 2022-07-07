Aizawl, July 7 (PTI) BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived in Aizawl on Thursday to seek support for the presidential polls, slated to be held on July 18.

She was received at Lengpui, the lone airport in the state, by Chief Minister Zoramthanga and two other state ministers.

Shortly after her arrival, she addressed a function at Aijal club, which was attended by ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislators, including Zoramthanga, and leaders of the state BJP unit.

The two MNF MPs of the state, however, were not present at the session.

Zoramthanga took to twitter to welcome Murmu.

"Northeast India as a whole and Mizoram wish the best for Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Presidential Candidate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in her future endeavours (sic)," he said in a tweet.

Murmu, who was accompanied to the state by Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pratima Bhoumik among others, also called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan.

According to BJP sources, during her brief interaction with the lawmakers, the NDA's presidential candidate enquired about the state of affairs in Mizoram and said that she was impressed by its natural beauty and climate.

She left for Guwahati in the afternoon.

Sonowal later thanked Zoramthanga and MLAs for the hospitality and support extended to Murmu.

"Honoured by the warm welcome and massive support to NDA Presidential candidate Smt Droupadi Murmu ji in Mizoram. Gratitude to CM Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji and all public representatives," he said in a tweet.

In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the MNF has 28 members, main opposition Zoram People's Movement has six legislators, the Congress five and the BJP one.

The state also has two parliamentarians, both members of the ruling MNF.

