Kolkata, May 15 (PTI) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday released a petition alleging that police were hounding the family of a man and his son, who were killed in the communal violence that had rocked Murshidabad district in April.

The bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen released the matter on the ground that there is a designated bench for hearing issues related to police inaction and overaction.

A single bench of the high court had earlier released the petition since a division bench was already hearing issues related to the incidents in Murshidabad, and the present petitioners were alleged victims of violence in the district.

The matter will be sent back to the Chief Justice of the high court for assignment to a new bench for hearing.

Aggrieved by the alleged actions of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate, widows of victims Haragobinda Das and Chandan had moved the high court.

Haragobinda Das and his son Chandan were allegedly hacked to death by rioters at Samserganj in Murshidabad district on April 12 during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

It had been stated before the single bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh that their family members came to Salt Lake, and were staying at a house there with the purpose of filing a petition before the high court.

Their lawyer had stated before the court that the door of the house was broken, and abuses were hurled at the family members of the deceased father and son by personnel from Bidhannagar police commissionerate.

