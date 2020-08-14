Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Scores of musicians and singers in Haldwani city of Uttarakhand have been hit by COVID-19 pandemic as public gatherings have been banned and people are not willing to step outdoors to attend concerts and shows.

These musicians are now putting their videos on social media platforms to showcase their talent and earn the livelihood. In turn, people around the world have turned to music to help them through the crisis.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 24.61 Lakh, Death Toll Mounts to 48,040: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 14, 2020.

"Earlier, I use to do live shows here. But after the lockdown, the scenario has changed. We are now buying studio equipment to do recording at our homes and putting the videos on social media platforms," said Dhruv, a singer.

"Musicians are now buying instruments and other studio equipment from our shop. No shows are happening in the city because of COVID," said KK Bhatt, studio designer, Haldwani.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Indian Tricolour Flag to be Hoisted in Iconic Niagara Falls in Canada on August 15.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are a total of 4,059 active cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 6,687 have been migrated/cured and 140 have died after contracting the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)