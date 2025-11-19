New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): A special tribute was held in the national capital on Tuesday evening to commemorate the 53rd birth anniversary of music icon Zubeen Garg.

The event, held at the lawns of Assam House, drew dignitaries, officials and admirers of the late singer-composer, who passed away on September 19 in Singapore while swimming in the sea.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended the programme as the Chief Guest and paid floral tribute to Garg's portrait.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said Zubeen Garg's artistic creations would continue to inspire generations and help build a strong and resilient nation.

Describing the singer's passing as an 'irreparable loss' not only to Assamese music but also to world music, he noted that Garg's work touched 'the inner recesses of every heart and soul'.

Sonowal also highlighted Garg's philanthropic contributions and his deep love for the environment, urging the youth to follow the ideals exemplified by the late musician to help build a better society.

As part of the tribute, saplings were distributed in remembrance of Garg's passion for nature.

The evening featured renditions of Garg's popular compositions and dance performances set to his music, offering the audience a nostalgic, heartfelt celebration of his legacy. Recitations on the legendary artist were also made.

Yugasutra announced that an Artist Inspirational Award will be instituted in memory of the late music icon Zubeen Garg. The award, aimed at recognising and encouraging outstanding artistic talent, will be presented annually beginning next year during the Rongali Bihu celebrations.

Zubeen Garg, born on November 18, 1972, in Tura, Meghalaya, came from an Assamese family and was closely tied to his ancestral village, Tamulichiga in Jhanji, Jorhat.

Though his musical journey carried him across India and abroad, he always kept a deep emotional bond with the landscapes, culture, and vibrant spirit of Assam and the wider Northeast. As a tribute to the late singer, his movie titled 'Roi Roi Binale' was released last month at a theatre in Guwahati. After the film was released, director Rajesh Bhuyan expressed his happiness with the response it received from fans. (ANI)

