Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that after the repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act 1935 the Muslim women of the state will get relief from "torture and exploitation", adding that the act will also help to end child marriage.

The State Cabinet on Friday approved the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024, for repealing the British-era Marriage and Divorce Act specific to Muslims.

Addressing the media in Nagaon, CM Sarma said that his government will launch another drive against child marriage in the state after the Lok Sabha election.

"The torture, and exploitation that has been going on against Muslim mothers for so long will be ended with this bill. The Prime Minister ended triple talaq. But in Assam only because of this act, a Kazi would not have been faulted if he had registered the marriage of a below 18-year-old girl and he had gotten bail from the court. Now to give talaq will not be easy after the repeal of this act and there will no no registration of marriage below 18 years old girl," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Talking about child marriage, the Assam Chief Minister said that, many people were arrested who did child marriage and some of them got imprisonment of 10-15 years.

"After the Lok Sabha election, one more drive against child marriage will be conducted in Assam. I will completely end the issue before 2026," the Assam Chief Minister said.

On the other hand, talking about the Congress party, the Assam Chief Minister said that, only a few people (MLAs) will remain at the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

"There is no guarantee that who will quit the party (Congress). There is no guarantee that the Assam Congress President will be in the Congress party. Some Congress MLAs like Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Nurul Huda, and Rashid will not come to the BJP, but for others, there is no guarantee. We will win 11 out of 14 seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. We will comfortably win in these seats," the Assam Chief Minister said.

On Sunday, the Assam Chief Minister dedicated projects worth Rs 200 crore to the people of Nagaon and Barhampur as part of the Day Dedicate to Development initiative including the renovation of Indoor Stadium at Nurul Amin Stadium, Assam Gaurav Path, Water supply projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, 100MW Solar Power Plant, Swahid Thogisut Stadium.

These critical infrastructure additions will go a long way in improving people's lives in these areas and be key drivers towards a Viksit Assam.

The Assam Chief Minister also inaugurated the Pranab Baruah Kalakshetra in Nagaon and exuded confidence that it will act as a centre of cultural reinvigoration for the people. (ANI)

