Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the BJP government in the state alleging that the administration is a "mute spectator" in times of the COVID pandemic.

Blaming BJP for the collapse of the health system amid COVID-19 crisis, he alleged that officials engaged in the COVID-19 control room in Lucknow were neither meeting people in distress nor attending their calls, and questioned the chief minister over "no action" against such personnel.

"Everyday the chief minister is making statements about acting sternly against lax officers but in the state capital Lucknow, officers are neither meeting people nor picking their calls. There is no one to hear harried people's grievances. Why action is not being taken against them," Yadav, former chief minister of UP, said in a statement.

He alleged that the government machinery was non-functional in the state and people are dying due to COVID-19.

"In this situation, some people are engaging in black marketing of medicines, oxygen cylinder, ventilator and hospital beds and the administration has become a mute spectator. The (ruling) BJP is responsible for the collapse of the health system," he added.

He further alleged that the BJP "is converting this 'apda' (disaster) into an 'avasar' (opportunity). Everything is available in the black market. Patients have to pay hefty charges at private hospitals.. there is no oxygen available".

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695.According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

