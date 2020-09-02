Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Work at different government offices here was affected as they were closed for a few days after some staff tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.

The head post office, municipality office and the regional transport office have been shut for a few days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The district head post office was closed for Wednesday and Thursday after five employees were found positive for COVID-19, the superintendent of post offices, Vir Singh, said here.

The regional transport office was closed for two days after one of a senior officer working there tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Regional Transport Officer Vinit Mishra, the office will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for sanitisation.

Besides, the municipality office was closed on Wednesday after its executive officer was found COVID-19 positive.

According to Muzaffarnagar Nagar Palika Chairperson Anju Agarwal the municipality office was closed for sanitization after the executive officer tested coronavirus positive.

Earlier, the main branch of State Bank of India here had been closed after several bank employees got infected with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Shamli district, the CMO office remained closed on Wednesday after the chief medical officer was found positive for coronavirus.

Shamli district court also remained closed on Tuesday and Wednesday after three court employees were found COVID-19 positive.

