Muzaffarnagar, Feb 23 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old woman with injury marks was found in a jungle near her village in the district, police said Wednesday.

According to the police, the Dalit woman's husband -- a resident of Khadkawala village under Purkazi police station area -- has alleged that some people forcibly took her to a jungle and she did not return.

Later, her body was found in the jangle, police said.

Station House Officer KP Singh said the body with injury marks has been sent for postmortem and investigation is underway.

