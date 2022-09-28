Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) A BJP legislator has alleged that development in Maharashtra came to a halt under the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and demanded a white paper on the projects that were "stalled" by the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Govt Employee Shot Dead by Wife's Beau in Gandhinagar, Two Arrested.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC and the party's Thane city (district) president Niranjan Davkhare made this demand.

Also Read | World Rabies Day 2022: Vaccination Drive Launched for Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR.

"The development in the state had come to a grinding halt during the MVA rule. This affected the state's development as regional development boards were also not set up," he said in an official statement.

Due to the MVA government's feud with the Maharashtra Governor, the state suffered, he said.

"Hence, a white paper should be brought out by the present Eknath Shinde-led government on the projects stalled under the MVA rule," Davkhare said while welcoming the present government's decision to revive the regional development boards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)