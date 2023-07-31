Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will protest against the atrocities happening against women.

"MVA will protest against what is happening in Manipur and what is happening in Delhi in Brij Bhushan's case. Everywhere there are atrocities happening against women...nobody opens their mouth to speak on such incidents...we will protest against this”, he said.

Meanwhile, the 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance, on Saturday, arrived after a two-day visit to the state, which has seen ethnic strife and violence since May 3. The delegation returned to Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

The visiting delegation of Opposition leaders on Sunday met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan and handed over a memorandum to her.

"You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy," the memorandum reads.

The Governor and the visiting delegation, during their interaction, suggested that a multi-party delegation be sent to violence-hit Manipur.

The 21-member Opposition delegation from both Houses includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD.

Notably, Opposition leaders have been continuously cornering the Central government over the issue of Manipur in the Parliament since the first day of the monsoon session. The Opposition MPs are also demanding a statement from PM Modi inside the Parliament on Manipur. (ANI)

