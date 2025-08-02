Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was fact-checked on Saturday, August 2, by Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, after alleging that the BJP veteran had been “sent to threaten” him during the farm law protests. Speaking at the Annual Legal Conclave 2025 in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi claimed Arun Jaitley warned him against opposing the laws. In a sharp response on X, Rohan Jaitley pointed out that his father passed away in 2019, a year before the farm laws were introduced. "Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020. More importantly, it was not in my father's nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus. If at all such a situation was to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all. That was simply who he was and that remains his legacy today," Rohan Jaitley wrote. Rohan also urged Rahul Gandhi to be cautious while mentioning those no longer alive. "I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us. He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days, which was in equally poor taste," he added. ECI Fact Checks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims; Presents Data, Timelines and Procedural Evidence To Counter LoP’s Accusations.

Rahul Gandhi Claims Arun Jaitley Was Sent To ‘Threaten’ Him for Opposing Farm Laws

I remember when I was fighting against the farm laws, Arun Jaitley was sent to threaten me. He said, 'If you continue down this path, opposing the government and fighting us on the farm laws, we'll have to take action against you.' I replied, 'I think you don't know or have… pic.twitter.com/8s9TJGMPah — Congress (@INCIndia) August 2, 2025

Rohan Jaitley Fact-Checks Him

Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020. More importantly, it was not in my father's nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a… — Rohan Jaitley (@rohanjaitley) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)