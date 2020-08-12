Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12 (ANI): A team of the Commissioner's Task Force, Hyderabad and the Bahadhurpura Police apprehended a Rohingya Myanmar refugee on Monday for impersonating as an Indian and securing an Indian Aadhaar card, police said.

He claimed the benefit of government schemes.

According to the police, the 37-year-old accused Mohammad Qadeer, working as an electrician in Hyderabad migrated to India in the year 2008. He stayed in Rajendra Nagar police station limits. Later, in 2012, he married an Indian woman for Indian citizenship and obtained Indian voter card by submitting electricity bill with the help of local people, police said.

A case was registered against him for obtaining Indian election ID. He was arrested and later released.

Qadeer is originally from Sendabara(v), Mandu Zilla, Buthidaung, Myanmar, said police. (ANI)

