Zokhawthar (Mizoram) (India), November 18 (ANI): Among the 5000 Myanmar refugees who are now taking shelter in six refugee camps in Zokhawthar area in Mizoram's Champhai district, which is located along the Indo-Myanmar border, there are many women and children who are living in makeshift tents in the camps.

Apart from extending support to the Myanmar refugees, the state government and administration have also specially inquired about the health issues of the refugees.

Khiannunpar, a resident of Chin State of Myanmar, who is now living along with her family in a refugee camp in the Zokhawthar area in Mizoram's Champhai district along the Indo-Myanmar border, is also a 9-month pregnant woman and there are as many as eight other pregnant women in the refugee camp.

Khiannunpar is the mother of a 3-year-old and a 4-month-old child who crossed the international border and entered the bordering village of Champhai district in September 2021 following the military coup in Myanmar.

Apart from providing shelter, food, and clothes to the Myanmar refugees, the Mizoram government and the district administration are also taking care of the health issues of women and children in the refugee camps.

According to the refugees of the Bethel refugee camp located in the Zokhawthar area, doctors and nurses have visited the camp and inquired about the health issues of the people, including pregnant women and children and also provided medicines.

25-year-old Khiannunpar told ANI that she and other refugees in the camp are getting full support from the Mizoram government.

"I am now nine months pregnant, and I have a 3-year-old and a 4-month-old child. Earlier, I visited a local health Sub-Centre for my health checkup and the administration has also provided us with medicines. Doctors and nurses are also visiting here to inquire about our health. We also get rations and food. We are so happy with the Mizoram government's work and who is supporting us," Khiannunpar said.

On the other hand, Vanlalruata, a Myanmar refugee of the Bethel refugee camp who came to Zokhawthar in September 2021, said that, as of now, there are 8 pregnant women in this camp and 17 childbirths have happened here since September 2021.

"We came here in September 2021 as refugees and are living here. As of now, there are 8 pregnant women in this camp and 17 childbirths here since September 2021. The Mizoram government and NGOs are supporting us and helping us. When we need medicines, they provide them. The government is trying its best to mitigate our problems. We are thankful to the Mizoram government," Vanlalruata said.

According to the Champhai district administration, as many as 32 refugee camps were set up in the district, but several camps have already closed because many Myanmar refugees have gone back to their country. (ANI)

