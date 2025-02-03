Aizawl, Feb 3 (PTI) A 56-year-old Myanmarese national has been arrested with heroin in east Mizoram's Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border on Monday, an official said.

A vehicle used for transporting the consignment was also impounded, he said.

The value of the seized heroin is worth around Rs 82.5 lakh.

The accused and the heroin recovered were handed over to the state police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

