Keonjhar, Jan 2 (PTI) Mystery shrouds the death of a 25-year-old woman doctor in Odisha's Keonjhar district after her body was recovered from her house, police said on Monday.

Police recovered the body of Subhashree Kar by breaking the door of her house which was locked from inside. The woman had the previous night celebrated New Year's party and danced in the party with her colleagues.

The woman was found dead barely 10 days after she lodged a complaint with Joda police against a male colleague, also a doctor, for having physical relation with her on the promise of marriage. She had lodged the complaint with police on December 21, police said.

In her complaint, Subhashree mentioned that she came in contact with her male colleague, six years ago. He allegedly established physical intimacy with her at her residence here on September 18 and October 10 of last year on the pretext of marrying her, she wrote in the complaint.

However, she lodged the police complaint after the man allegedly refused to marry her.

Subhashree, a native of Cuttack district, was working as Medical Officer, Urban PHC, Baneikala, Joda. She was staying in the first floor of the PHC.

According to her colleagues, she returned home past mid night on December 31 after party. Her domestic help and colleagues informed the police as she did not open the door for quite a long time despite repeated knocks on the door.

Joda police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection and launched a probe.

The cause of Subhashree's untimely death can be ascertained only after a post-mortem report is available, said Biranchi Prasad Dehiru, the sub-divisional police officer, Joda.

Meanwhile, the deceased doctor's father Manoranjan Kar and other family members said they would be wait for the police investigation and post-mortem report.

