Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) All Union ministers will visit villages across the country to mark eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and take feedback on welfare schemes, said the BJP on Friday crediting the "MYY factor" for its victory in the recent assembly polls.

The term "MYY" stands for "mahila" (woman), youth and "yojana" (welfare schemes), an abbreviation that reminds of the "MY" factor, which meant the Muslim-Yadav combination that backed BJP's rivals like the RJD and the Samajwadi Party.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Lodged in Patiala Jail in 1988 Road Rage Case.

At the BJP's national office-bearers' meeting chaired by its president JP Nadda here, the party also expressed concern over the crime situation in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

The party in a statement said history will remember Prime Minister Modi "as a symbol of kindness and compassion" as it cited a number of welfare programme launched by his government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman With Severe Burn Injuries, Throat Cut Found on Roadside in Agra.

BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde told reporters that the party will celebrate eight years of the Modi government on the theme of "sewa, sushasan aur garib kalyan".

"All Union Ministers will visit villages across the country to interact with beneficiaries (of welfare schemes) and stay overnight there," Tawde said, adding the exercise is aimed at taking people's feedback.

Hailing Prime Minister Modi's leadership for the party's victory in the assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Tawde said people voted for the BJP rising above all considerations, including caste.

"A new factor of MYY (mahila, youth and yojana) has emerged as a result of the Modi government's pro-people policies. And this factor was reflected in the recent assembly elections," Tawde said.

"Modi's resolve and work has created a segment of beneficiaries of government schemes and a new "MYY" equation, which is 'mahila', and youth and 'yojana', beyond the confines of castes and sects for creating a new India," the BJP said in a statement.

At the BJP's national office-bearer's meeting, a resolution highlighted the Modi government's "India First" foreign policy, which the BJP said checked regional imbalance.

The Modi government focused on development of backward areas by terming them as "aspirational districts", it said.

The party also expressed concern over the crime situation in Rajasthan.

Sharing details of the party's resolution on Rajasthan, BJP's national spokesperson and MP Rajyawardan Rathore said the state has become a "hub of crime in the country".

"On one side, Rajasthan tops in crime against women, on the other, it is at the lowest position in the implementation of welfare schemes," Rathore said.

The BJP meeting began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address and it will conclude with the address of party president Nadda. This meeting will be followed by the BJP's organisational general secretaries' meeting on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)