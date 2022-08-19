New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda participated in a Shri Krishna Janmashtami programme in Dwarka on Thursday night.

Nadda lauded the organiser of the programme, Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan, saying it was building the society and the country by enlightening people through spirituality.

Also Read | Kuldeep Raj Gupta Dies at 87: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Jammu and Kashmir BJP Leader.

He added that the BJP too was driven by spirituality which was apparent in the restoration work undertaken at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Kedarnath temple and the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)