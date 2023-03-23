New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will host a dinner for all the OBC Morcha MPs of the party on March 28.

BJP sources said it will be a dinner meeting where the OBC Morcha MPs will be given tips to work in their area, especially for the community.

"The main focus of the party is Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The OBC Morcha has already been told to organize an outreach programme for the community. The aim is to take all the schemes and policies of the central government to the OBC beneficiaries," said a source.

BJP OBC morcha is already indulged in connecting with the community through various ongoing programmes.

"If we talk about Karnataka, we are at the pace and organizing many events and gatherings among the OBC community," said the source.

There are many central government schemes for the OBC community which the party is seeing an advantage in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.

Meanwhile, the BJP OBC Morcha will kickstart a mass outreach programme in view of the Lok Sabha polls next year, aiming to cover the OBC community and minorities across the country.

Starting from April 6, the party will run the programme 'Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan' till April 14.

The campaign will be led by BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman.

According to sources, he can start this campaign from Telangana. This campaign will be run in 28 states, in which Laxman will run this campaign in nine to ten states as the National President of OBC Morcha. (ANI)

