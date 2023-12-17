Kohima, Dec 17 (PTI) Two young persons kidnapped by armed militants of Myanmar-based NSCN-K (Ang Mai) were rescued on Sunday from a forest in Nagaland's Mon districts after a gunfight, a defence statement said.

A group of armed cadres of NSCN-K (Ang Mai) had kidnapped the two persons on Friday night from Yannyu village of the district, it said.

Also Read | Bihar: Courageous Woman Comes To Help Mother In-Law After Shooting, Nabs Two Attackers in Begusarai.

A joint search operation was started by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police after the kidnapping was reported. During the searches, the forces intercepted the militants in a forest near Wetting village.

After a brief gunfight, the militants fled, leaving behind the two kidnapped persons and also a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including an M-16 rifle and three pistols, the statement said.

Also Read | Delhi: 12 Gold Chains Worth Rs 2.78 Crore Seized at IGI Airport, Passenger Arrested (Watch Video).

A civilian guide was also apprehended in the operation, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)