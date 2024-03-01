India News | Nagaland Assembly Expresses Concern on Assam Govt's Plans to Ban ‘magical Healing'

Kohima, Mar 1 (PTI) Nagaland Assembly on Friday expressed concern on the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, aimed at eliminating non-scientific healing practices, and claimed it will affect the essence of secularism.

Christian Healing is a compassionate response to human sufferings irrespective of religious affiliations, and to label it as magical healing is an insult to the spiritual dimensions of Christian faith and life, Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang said, initiating a debate on the issue.

He said Northeast India is unique because of the presence of many religions, which showcases the richness of unity in diversity in the region, he said.

The deputy chief minister said in Nagaland's commercial city Dimapur, Hindus celebrate Deepavali and Durga Puja with much pomp and gaiety while Muslims celebrate Bakr-Id with equal liveliness.

Hinduism prescribes rituals and observances, ceremonies and modes of worship, which is regarded as integral parts of the Hindu religion. So also Christianity prescribes believers to pray and to heal the sick and ailing in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, he said.

Zeliang also called upon the Government of Assam to revoke and abolish the Bill.

LJP MLA Dr Sukhato A Sema, supporting the move, said secularism in India not only implies the existence of diverse religious communities, but also a separation of religion from the state. Therefore, if the state infringes on the religious freedom of citizens through controversial laws, then the fate of secularism is at stake, he said.

Christians constitute an overwhelming 87.93 per cent in Nagaland, yet the state has never discriminated against any religious minorities or pass any laws which would put religious minorities at stake, he said.

BJP MLA and Minister Temjen Imna Along said as a Christian-dominated state, it is rightful to appeal to the Government of Assam and mention what Christian prayers and faith allow to do.

Advisor and NDPP MLA Kudecho Khamo said the term used in the Bill - "Magical Healing" - is incorrect and misleading, which is not acceptable to the Christian community as all healings are the divine intervention of the Holy Spirit through prayers. "Christian healing is both scientific and divine from God," he said.

The Assam government had on February 21 introduced the new legislation in the assembly aimed at eliminating non-scientific healing practices.

