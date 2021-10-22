Kohima, Oct 22 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday detected 19 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight more than the previous day, pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 31,689, a health bulletin said.

Single-day recoveries in the state outnumbered fresh coronavirus infections as 21 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The demise of a COVID-19 patient in Peren district increased the death toll in Nagaland to 678.

Dimapur recorded the highest number of new cases at 15, followed by two each in Kohima and Wokha districts, the official said.

Nagaland currently has 245 active COVID-19 cases, while 29,738 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.84 per cent.

Altogether 1,028 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

A total of 389,777 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland thus far.

State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said 11,64,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 704,836 people till Thursday.

