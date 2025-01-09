Kohima, Jan 9 (PTI) Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along on Thursday urged students to continually upgrade their skills and evolve with time while maintaining that education is the backbone of a society's progress.

Addressing the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Southern Angami Students' Union (SASU) on the theme “Inspirational Address” at Viswema Village, around 23 km away from the state capital here, the Higher Education and Tourism minister encouraged the youngsters to not only excel academically but also develop practical skills.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Adani Group Collaborates With ISKCON, To Offer 'Mahaprasad Seva' to Devotees at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The pursuit of knowledge paired with humility and perseverance is crucial for societal growth, he said.

The minister also stressed the need for greater professional and vocational education to help the region thrive in an ever-evolving world.

Also Read | Gwalior: Man Kills 28 Pet Pigeons of His Neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Scindia Nagar, Booked.

He also acknowledged the achievements of the Southern Angami community in fostering educational institutions that have supported students across the region.

There are around 44 educational institutions, both schools and colleges, in the Southern Angami region.

Addressing the younger generation, Along said the 75th-anniversary celebrations highlight the significance of unity, pride in cultural heritage, and a forward-looking mindset.

He called on the community to build bridges with the broader society, including corporate and government sectors, to foster economic growth and educational advancements.

Urging the Southern Angami students to be ambassadors of their people, carrying the torch of wisdom and tradition while striving for excellence, the minister encouraged the community to continue supporting its brightest students through scholarships and coaching opportunities to enable them to compete on a national scale.

SASU president Letso Mekro, while asserting that lives of the future generations depend on today's action, said that the students' community, on the momentous occasion, pledges to preserve, conserve and reserve Kezoltsa and Dzukou mountain ranges of the region for the future generation to inhale good air and drink fresh water.

The event brought together over 1500 students from different levels, including leaders, and dignitaries, to reflect on the community's resilience and the power of education.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)