Kohima, Jul 1 (PTI) Eighty-two patients recovered from COVID-19 while 66 more people tested positive for the infection in Nagaland on Thursday, when a 10-day unlock began in the state after over a month-and-half lockdown, a health official said.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,321 while the caseload has gone up to 25,305.

66 positive cases detected today are Mokokchung: 20, Kohima: 13, Dimapur: 11, Peren: 10, Phek: 5, Wokha: 3, Kiphire: 2 and Mon and Tuensang: 1 each," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 82 COVID-19 patients Kohima- 24, Dimapur and Mokokchung- 19 each, Zunheboto- 9, Peren- 7, and Wokha- 4 recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,781.

This has slightly improved the recovery rate to 90.03 per cent from 89.93 per cent on Wednesday.

The demise of three patients, one each in Mokokchung, Mon, and Wokha districts, has increased the death toll in the state to 498, he said.

Altogether 705 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, a total of 2,27,838 samples have been tested for COVID-19, said Dr. Kikon.

As on Wednesday, Nagaland administered a total of 5,08,393 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 4,46,094 persons, of whom 62,299 received both doses, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

