Kohima, Nov 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 recovery rate in Nagaland rose to 87.86 per cent as the state for the 10th consecutive day on Friday reported more patients recuperating from the disease than fresh cases, a health department official said.

At least 117 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,195, the official said.

The COVID-19 tally of the state mounted to 9,327 as 63 fresh cases were reported in the day, he said.

"63 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today Dimapur 41, Kohima 16, Mon 3, Mokokchung 2, Peren 1. Also, 117 positive patients have recovered Dimapur 76, Kohima 37, Zunheboto 2 and one each in Wokha and Kiphire districts," said Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

The state presently has 997 active COVID-19 patients, which is 10.68 per cent of the caseload, said Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Altogether 48 deaths of COVID-19 infected patients have been reported in the state, of which 39 deaths are due to contagion, six are non COVID-19 and three are under investigation, he said.

At least 87 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The district-wise distribution of confirmed cases is Dimapur (5,210), Kohima (2,788), Mon (504), Peren (309), Tuensang (154), Zunheboto (138), Mokokchung (117), Phek (37), Wokha (29), Kiphire (23) and Longleng (18).

Of the confirmed cases, the segregated data comprises 4,019 armed forces or security personnel, 3,181 traced contacts, 1,669 returnees from other states and 458 frontline workers, he said.

So far, a total of 1,02,234 samples have been tested for COVID-19 which include 63,824 samples through RT-PCR, 34,085 using TruNat and 4,325 on Rapid Antigen Test in the state, said Dr Hangsing.

