Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday termed the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission, constituted to inquire into allegations of a "40 per cent commission" in civil works during the BJP's tenure, as a "Congress-motivated commission."

The BJP leader dismissed the commission's inquiry report as a "political report".

The one-man commission, headed by the retired High Court judge, submitted a 20,000-page report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.

"A completely political report has been submitted. What were the criteria for the inquiry? What documents were examined? These aspects are crucial. Congress always appoints him. Whenever Congress comes to power, Nagamohan Das is a permanent fixture, and all inquiries are assigned to him," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters, he further alleged, "He (Nagamohan Das) has a habit of submitting reports in Congress' favour. This is nothing but political."

Ashoka also pointed out that the commission is not an investigative agency and that the Lokayukta had already submitted a report.

"The Lokayukta has already given a report clearing the BJP, stating that there is no evidence of a 40 per cent commission. How can Nagamohan Das find evidence where none exists? This is a Congress-motivated commission. There is no truth in it except to politically target the BJP," he said.

The "40 per cent commission" allegation was a major political controversy in Karnataka and became a key poll plank for Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The allegations pertain to works carried out between July 26, 2019, and March 31, 2023, during the BJP's tenure.

The commission's primary mandate was to investigate allegations raised by the Karnataka State Contractors' Association in letters sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2021 and to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in August 2021, as well as in March and April 2022.

The association claimed that contractors had to pay a 25-30 per cent commission before starting civil works and an additional 5-6 per cent for post-work bill clearance.

They also alleged that a "package system" (bundling multiple projects together) favoured contractors from outside Karnataka.

