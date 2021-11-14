Nagpur, Nov 14 (PTI) A 2-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Nagardhan village in Nagpur's Ramtek tehsil, police said on Sunday.

Shaurya Sagar Mahule, a resident of Indira Nagar, Nagardhan, went missing at around 11 am on Saturday and his body was found on Sunday morning in a lake near his house, an official said.

An accidental death case has been registered and probe was underway into the incident, he added.

