Nagpur, July 26 (PTI) 'Janta' curfew in Maharashtra's Nagpur received a good response on the second and final day as well with people staying indoors and markets remaining shut.

Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe appreciated the support given by citizens and appealed to them to show a similar resolve in future.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,115 New COVID-19 Cases and 57 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

A meeting of stake-holders will be held on July 31 to decide if the lockdown needs to be extended by 14 days or it be implemented only on weekends.

The decision to implement the Janta curfew (voluntary shutdown) was taken in a meeting on Friday which was attended by Mundhe, Mayor Sandip Joshi and other elected representatives and officials.

Also Read | Congress to Stage Protest Outside All Raj Bhavans in the Country, Except in Rajasthan, Says State PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara.

Pharmacies, health care establishments, grocery and vegetable stores, milk outlets, fuel pumps and industrial units were allowed to function, while markets remained shut, said officials.

Some 3,000 police personnel were deployed on the streets of Nagpur city to enforce the curfew, they added.

The curfew had evoked a good response on Saturday as well.

On Sunday, Nagpur district reported 225 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,062, an official release said.

With 67 patients being discharged in the day, the the number of recovered cases rose to 2,459 in the district.

The district now has 1,521 active cases.

With six more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 82 in the district, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)