Nagpur, Oct 31 (PTI) A private bus crushed a 51-year-old man to death and left another one seriously injured when they were going on a motorcycle in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The accident occurred near Ashok Chowk in Imambada area of the city on Saturday.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The deceased was identified as Matiuddin Mominuddin Sheikh, the police said, adding that the injured, Mohammad Haruf Mohammad Gafur Sheikh (42), was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

"An unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle, due to which both of them fell down. They came under the wheels of a private bus that was coming from behind. They got dragged by the bus for some distance, due to which they suffered serious injuries. They were taken to the GMCH, where doctors declared Matiuddin dead," an official of Imambada police station said.

A case was registered against the bus driver, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)