Nagpur, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday registered 234 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,05,888, the local administration said.

A District Information Office release said eight more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 3,498.

The number of recovered cases rose to 99,122 after 283 more patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

The tally of COVID-19 patients under treatment in the district stood at 3,268, the release said.

