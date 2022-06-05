Nagpur, Jun 5 (PTI) A 38-year-old man sustained stab injuries after his motorcycle brushed against the two-wheeler of the accused in Nagpur's Yashodhara Nagar area, a police official said on Sunday.

Also Read | In a Bid to Reduce Carbon Emissions, the #Punjab Government Announced to Impose Ban on … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The incident took place at around 10pm on Friday in Baba Taj Chowk here, he said.

Also Read | BJP Acts Against Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Media Chief Naveen Jindal for Making Insulting Religious Comments.

"Irfan Pathan Wakil Pathan attacked Ravindra Parate with a sharp weapon after the latter's motorcycle brushed past the two-wheeler of the former. Parate sustained injuries on the head, hands and back," he said.

Pathan has been arrested and charged with attempt to murder, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)