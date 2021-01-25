Nagpur, Jan 25 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur increased by 128 on Monday to reach 1,32,594, while the toll rose by six and the recovery count by 193, an official said.

The district has seen 4,133 deaths from the infection so far as well as 1,24,980 people getting discharged, he said.

The number of active cases in Nagpur stands at 3,481.

With 4,959 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 10,39,152, he said.

Officials also informed that Nagpur district managed to achieve 61.09 per cent of the day's target in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

