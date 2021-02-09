Nagpur, Feb 9 (PTI) Nagpur's COVID-19 tally reached 1,36,607 after 230 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, an official said.

Six people died and 313 were discharged during the day, taking the toll to 4,203 and recovery count to 1,29,262, he said.

The active caseload of the district is 3,142.

With 5,344 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11,00,042. PTI

