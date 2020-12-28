Nagpur, Dec 28 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 335 to reach 1,22,649 on Monday, while the death toll touched 3,907 after seven patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The number of people who have been discharged stands at 1,14,926, including 576 on Monday, leaving the district with 3,816 active cases, he said.

With 3,272 samples tested on Monday, the overall number of tests conducted in the district went up to 9,15,910.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)