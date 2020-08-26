Nagpur, Aug 26 (PTI) With the detection of 1,270 new cases, Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike that took its COVID-19 tally to 23,495, an official said.

Apart from this, the district also registered 45 casualties that raised the toll to 859, of which 648 deaths were reported from Nagpur and 211 from rural areas and outside the district, the official said.

As many as 641 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday and the number of recoveries stood at 13,709, he said.

The district now has 8,927 active cases, he added. PTI

