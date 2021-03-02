Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Calling former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu's actions at the Renigunta airport on Monday as theatrics, Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and added that it was a mere PR stunt to gain relevance post the dismal performance of TDP in the recently concluded panchayat elections.

"He knew that permission was not given due to Covid-19 restrictions, the dharna caused inconvenience to the citizens and as the Model Code of Conduct is in place due to the municipal polls. Despite that, he decided to travel. This is only to run propaganda against the government using certain media outlets controlled by him. Why would he travel, knowing that the permission wasn't given? This shows that it was merely a PR stunt," Reddy said.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police for Chittoor S. Senthil Kumar addressed the media and said, "The district police denied permission due to the following circumstances."

"The party was planning to gather 5,000 supporters, this firstly violates all Covid regulations. Secondly, these many people gathering in the city would cause a lot of inconvenience to the citizens. Therefore, TDP was asked to look for another protest site outside the city which they refused to do. Thirdly, the Model Code of Conduct is in place due to the municipal elections and a protest of this nature violates the same. The police have no objection if the party obtains permission from the State Election Commission. Despite laying out the following reasons, the TDP chief and his party intentionally did what they did. Hence, the detention," Kumar said.

Tirupati Urban SP Venkata Appalanaidu said that the TDP leaders asked for police permission for holding protest, after 11 pm on Sunday night.

"In that letter, it was not mentioned that whether they have taken permission of Election Commission or not. The place where TDP wanted to hold protest is a crucial area in Tirupati," the police official said.

TDP leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu was on Monday detained by the police at the Renigunta airport while he was going to attend an election campaign in the Chittoor district. (ANI)

