New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary, saying he will be remembered for espousing the cause of social change.

Chandra Shekhar was the prime minister between November 1990 and June 1991. He died on this day in 2007.

"Remembering former Prime Minister, Shri Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary. He was a staunch socialist and firmly believed in upholding democratic values," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

"He will always be remembered for striving to uplift the downtrodden & espousing the cause of social change," Naidu said.

