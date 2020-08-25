Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Nainital High Court was closed on Tuesday for two days for sanitisation purposes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The court will re-open on August 27.

"One employee of the High Court has tested COVID-19 positive. The doctors have advised that in the larger public interest, the High Court should be closed for sanitization. The Judges of the High Court are also of the same view. Therefore, all the judicial proceedings for the day are suspended," Registrar General Hira Singh Bonal said in an order.

Also Read | NEET, JEE 2020 Guidelines: From Wearing Face Mask to Carrying Water Bottle, List of Fresh Instructions For Students Issued by NTA.

The order further said that all the matters listed for August 25, 2020, before the court will be re-listed for August 27, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)