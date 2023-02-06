New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was found dead on a road in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area, police said on Monday.

A body with head injuries to head was found on Saturday by some locals, who informed the Police about it.

The man was taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital for the treatment where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered in Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station.

Later, the man was identified as Bunty alias Vicky, a resident of Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, police said.

Suspects have been identified and teams have been formed to nab them, police added.

