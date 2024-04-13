Pandhurna (MP), Apr 13 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday used a cricket analogy to target Congress leader Nakul Nath, saying the Chhindwara MP would either become a hit wicket or clean-bowled by voters in the upcoming elections.

Thakur also recalled a remark attributed to Nakul Nath wherein he purportedly spoke about working for 12 days and enjoying for five years.

For Nakul Nath the election is an event and Chhindwara is the favourite picnic spot, he alleged.

Nakul Nath, son of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, is seeking a second term in Lok Sabha from pocketborough Chhindwara, which will vote on April 19.

"Nakul Nath would be a hit wicket or he will be clean bowled by the public. He says he works for 12 days and enjoys for five years", the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports told reporters in Pandhurna district, part of the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.

Notably, the BJP is trying hard to wrest the Chhindwara constituency, the only seat it fell to win out of 29 in Madhya Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, from Congress.

Responding to a query on the delay in restoring services of some trains in Chhindwara which were earlier cancelled during the pandemic, Thakur blamed the local MP Nakul Nath.

"This happens when your MP does not raise your issues and doesn't speak. When he enjoys for five years and prefers not to work. If you want a hard-working MP who will raise your voice (in Parliament) then you must shunt out the MP who believes in enjoying. You should ensure that the candidate contesting for PM Modi wins elections," he told reporters.

Thakur said Pandhurna district was carved out from Chhindwara in 24 hours by the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2023 for bolstering development.

Chhindwara has remained the Congress citadel since 1952. The party lost this constituency only once. Congress veteran Kamal Nath had won this seat nine times.

Many workers of Congress and some loyalists of Kamal Nath have recently crossed over to BJP, which has framed the Chhindwara election as a contest between the party's district unit president Vivek Bunty Sahu and the "outsider" Nath.

