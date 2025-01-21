Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) The Namami Gange Pavilion which aims to raise awareness about river Ganga's cleanliness and conservation is attracting large crowds at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Established under the Namami Gange Mission, the pavilion features the Interactive Biodiversity Tunnel where visitors can explore the river's rich biodiversity and natural beauty. Its advanced projection technology creates a life-like experience, showcasing the chirping of riverbank birds and highlighting the Ganga's vital role in sustaining life.

The pavilion's centrepiece is a digital exhibition that creatively showcases the various initiatives undertaken for the river's cleanliness and conservation. A major highlight is the Prayag Manch, which presents real-time data on the Ganga and Yamuna and their tributaries. This includes information on water levels, pollution metrics and overall cleanliness, making it an informative visitor hub.

Additionally, the pavilion displays the progress made in riverfront development along the Ganga and highlights the operations of sewage treatment plants. Visitors also gain insight into the technical and structural measures in place to maintain the river's purity.

The exhibit also features replicas of iconic Ganga species, such as the Gangetic dolphin, turtles, crocodiles and fish, offering an educational experience, particularly for children and youth. This initiative effectively conveys the importance of conserving the Ganga and its biodiversity, fostering a sense of responsibility among future generations.

The National Book Trust (NBT) has set up a special reading corner in the exhibition, featuring a curated collection of books on topics such as the Ganga, Maha Kumbh, social policies and national pride.

Renowned institutions like the Wildlife Institute of India, the Ganga Task Force and IIT Delhi are also contributing to the pavilion by sharing valuable insights on the conservation of endangered Ganga species, public awareness initiatives and waste management practices. These efforts highlight the importance of the Ganga while fostering a more profound sense of responsibility among visitors.

A statue of Lord Ganesh, along with his vehicle, the mouse, is prominently displayed in the pavilion, symbolising the purity and cleanliness of the Ganga. This installation reinforces the cultural and emotional connection people have with the river.

The Namami Gange Mission has urged the devotees attending Maha Kumbh to recognise the Ganga as a river and an integral part of India's cultural heritage, historical legacy and economic vitality. It has emphasised that preserving and protecting the Ganga is the duty of every citizen, the statement further said.

