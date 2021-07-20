Dhamtari, Jul 20 (PTI) A man named in a theft complaint allegedly tried to commit suicide along with five members of family in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The six, who consumed poison on Monday night in their home in Jugdehi village, were rushed to the district hospital by neighbours and were now out of danger, Bhakara police station SHO Santosh Jain said.

He identified the six as Dilip Yadav (48), his wife Kalindri Bai (45), their daughters Urvashi (23) and Tameshwari (21) and sons Sunil (18) and Rajesh (16).

"On July 19, Nemchand Sahu, a resident of the same village, had lodged a complaint of theft at his house and had named Dilip Yadav as a suspect. However, police was yet to interrogate Dilip in this regard," Jain said.

Yadav's son Sunil told reporters that the family wanted to end their lives due to the humiliation caused by the complaint and the police's behaviour towards them.

